Vijay Watches ‘Salaar’ in Hyd Single Screen’s Front Row

xr:d:DAFomBNz_vE:660,j:5794283491422045369,t:23091110

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the star heroes in South cinema. He is currently awaiting the release of his new movie, The GOAT. Venkat Prabhu is the film’s director, and Vaibhav is also a part of the film, playing a crucial role in it. Meanwhile, Vaibhav revealed that Vijay watched Salaar in Hyderabad by sitting in the front row of a single screen.

Vaibhav detailed the entire scenario where Vijay intentionally got the second-class tickets. “We wanted to go to a movie, and Vijay insisted that we watch it on a single screen. After going there, I realized that we got second-class tickets near the screen. I was about to ask the theatre manager, but Vijay insisted me not to do it,” said Vaibhav.

It is Vijay who wanted to watch the film by sitting close to the fans. Vaibhav also said that Vijay managed to make sure no one recognizes him in theatres.

“Had it been in Tamilnadu and if anyone recognises him, the management would have to renovate theatres,” said Vaibhav, indicating that the fans could have gone frenzy. Also, Vijay preferred Salaar over Dunki at that point of time.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯