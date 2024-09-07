Tripti Dimri’s Black and White Magic

Tripti Dimri, who has been riding high on the success of her recent film “Animal,” is continuing her winning streak with the blockbuster success of “Bad Newz.” The talented actress has taken to social media to share some stunning monochromatic black and white pictures, radiating confidence and style.

Dressed in a chic black crop shirt and matching pants, Tripti is a vision of elegance and sophistication. She effortlessly plays with her hair, her gaze fixed on the camera, exuding a sense of mystery and allure. Her makeup, featuring mascara, brown lipstick, and glossy finish, adds to her overall glamorous look.

With “Bad Newz” proving to be a box office hit, Tripti’s career is on a meteoric rise. She is currently busy filming for the highly anticipated “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” and “Dhadak 3.” These projects, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, are sure to further solidify Tripti’s position as a rising star.

