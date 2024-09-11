Pawan Kalyan’s Matured Talk on Jagananna Colonies

One of the many fascinations of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was having public programs and even government housing projects named after himself. Jagananna Vasati Deevena and Jagananna colonies are two such examples.

Interestingly, this topic was brought up for discussion in front of Pawan Kalyan was he was on a monitory tour to Pithapuram to assess the flood situation. Pawan was asked to rename Jagananna colonies and have a name of his choice for them.

However, Pawan wasn’t carried away or influenced by this question and he instead gave a matured and thought out answer.

“There are many people who fought for this land, this state, and our country. If anything, we must name our schemes and projects after revolutionary leaders who fought for our collective freedom. It’s not right to name projects after politicians, particularly people like Jagan” Pawan noted.

While it is a long standing tradition in the Telugu states to have housing projects and schemes after politicians, Pawan is evidently against it. He appears to be of the opinion that Jagananna colonies must be named after nationalist leaders and it has to be seen there would be consolidated action on this front.

