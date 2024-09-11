Actor Jiiva, Wife Meet With A Car Accident

Rangam and 83 fame Jiiva met with a car accident on Wednesday evening at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.

Jiiva and his wife were traveling in the car and no one was hurt in the incident. The car reportedly hit the road divider and it was heavily damaged.

The videos and pictures of Jiiva and the car went viral on the internet. Jiiva was seen losing his cool when the people around were passing comments when Jiiva was helping his wife out of the car.

நடிகர் ஜீவா கார் மோதல்!

பரபரப்பான வீடியோ!!



Jiiva Escapes With Minor Injuries After A Road Accident! pic.twitter.com/7RFkGwgmP3 — FridayCinema (@FridayCinemaOrg) September 11, 2024

Jiiva was recently in the news for his reaction to the Hema Committee Report. Jiiva said, ‘We’ve come here for a good event, so let’s say good things. I’ve come to Theni after a long time. I’m coming here after shooting for a movie called Thenavattu. A lot of things are happening in a lot of industries. Your job is to gather news. Our job is to maintain a good atmosphere. As actors, we bring a smile to many people’s faces, and we have come here for that reason.’

When asked if sexual harassment is an issue in the Tamil film industry, he denied it and claimed it doesn’t happen in Kollywood.

