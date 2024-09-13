Krithi Shetty Steals the Show in a Backless Blouse

Article by Satya B Published on: 3:22 pm, 13 September 2024

Krithi Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to promote her highly anticipated Malayalam debut, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The actress recently turned heads with her stunning look during a promotional event for the film.

Krithi opted for a traditional yet glamorous ensemble, featuring a blue saree paired with a backless blouse. The blouse showcased her toned back, and the rose-white flower adorned in her hair added a touch of elegance. The actress’s confidence and poise were evident as she walked gracefully in the saree.

ARM, co-starring Tovino Thomas, has been receiving positive reviews since its release. Krithi’s captivating performance and her stunning looks during promotions have undoubtedly contributed to the film’s success.

