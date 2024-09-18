Disha Patani’s Seductive Sexy Style in Maroon

Disha Patani, the Bollywood bombshell, is known for her sizzling looks and impeccable style. And she’s done it again! The actress recently took to social media to share a series of stunning photos in a maroon ensemble that’s sure to leave you breathless.

Disha opted for a backless top with a matching skirt, flaunting her toned figure and enviable curves. Her outfit was paired with a glossy makeup look, open hair, and a touch of pink lipstick. To complete the look, she accessorized with silver earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her already stunning appearance.

Fans couldn’t help but swoon over Disha’s latest look, showering her with compliments and heart emojis. It’s no wonder she’s considered one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood!

Meanwhile, Disha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, “Kanguva”, alongside the talented Surya. The film is highly anticipated and fans are eagerly waiting to see Disha’s performance on the big screen.

