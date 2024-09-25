Devara Struggles For Theatres In TN?

Devara is one of the highly aticipated releases in Telugu right now. Starring NTR in the lead role, the film is having a release across the globe. Meanwhile, the movie is getting a big release in the Telugu states but it looks like the film is struggling to achieve theatres in Tamilnadu. It once again proves the fact that the Tamil audiences are not as receptive as the Telugu audiences in accepting films.

Now, despite the film’s strong pre-release hype, Devara is still facing issues with theater availability. As of now, Devara is struggling to get single screens, and even multiplexes aren’t offering the number of shows one would expect for such a highly anticipated film.

On the flip side, Karthi’s film Meiyazhagan is releasing in Tamil. Compared to NTR, Karthi enjoys a big fan base in Tamil and his market also demands huge number of theatres. But, despite the film running low on buzz, the distributors in TN are preferring Meiyazhagan over Devara.

But in Telugu, Asian Movies is distributing the Telugu version of Karthi’s film Satyam Sundaram and it is being allocated with good theatres. If the movie turns out to be good, there’s no doubt that Telugu audiences will welcome it with open arms, as they always do for well-made films.

However, the situation seems unfavourable for Devara at the moment, with the Tamil exhibitors choosing native films over the films from other languages.

