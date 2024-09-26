8 Must-Enjoy Moments In NTR’s Devara

Devara is one of the highly exciting films in the recent times. Starring NTR in the lead role, the film is directed by Koratala Siva. The film unit is highly excited with the way the advance bookings opened. The team is expecting big numbers on the release day. The pre-release buzz is also very high. Interestingly, there are multiple elements that are to be watched out for in theatres. The following are some must-enjoy moments in theatres.

Ayudha Pooja Song Bhaira vs Devara Kusthi Fight Devara’s Son Vara Entering The Kusthi Arena Fear Song Half Moon Sea Fight Boat Fight Shark vs NTR Underwater Sequence Daawudi Song

Devara is a proper action drama with a lot of fight sequences. NTR is playing the roles of father and son in the film. Devara is the father’s character while Vara is the son’s character. Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist and his character name is Bhaira.

Almost all the songs are picturised well and the fans are eagerly waiting to witness them on the big screen. Both the songs and the fight sequences will remain a highlight in the film. The film will release in less than a day.

