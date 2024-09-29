Jigra Telugu Trailer: Alia Bhatt balances action and emotion

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s film “Jigra” is set to release in both Hindi and Telugu on October 11, with Rana Daggubati handling the Telugu version through Asian Suresh Entertainment. Today, Global star Ram Charan digitally launched the trailer, wishing the entire team success.

Directed by Vasan Bala, “Jigra” promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and powerful role. The film follows the emotional journey of a sister determined to protect her brother at any cost. Alia takes on a uniquely intense, action-oriented character.

In the trailer, after Satya, played by Alia, learns that her brother has been arrested, she travels to a foreign country to devise an escape plan. Vedang plays her brother, who appears to be falsely accused and is unable to understand the charges against him due to the language barrier.

The 3-minute trailer is packed with action and emotional moments, creating a thrilling atmosphere. At its heart, the film emphasizes the bond between Satya and her imprisoned brother. The Telugu dubbing is impressive, with stunning dialogues.

Once again, Alia proves her ability to resonate with audiences through her authentic emotions. In this prison break drama, she excels in both action and emotion, elevating audience expectations. The emotional weight of the background score is also remarkable.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

