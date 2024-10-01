Release Date Confusion Emerges in Mega Compound!

Sankranthi is the biggest season in the Telugu film industry regarding business. Thus, many big films try to hit the screens during the Pongal season to take advantage of the festival holidays. Various biggies are lined up for release during Sankranthi 2025 as well. The list includes Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwabhara, Balakrishna’s NBK 109, Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi’s untitled film, and Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka.

According to the latest reports, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwabhara will most likely be dropped from the Sankranthi race due to the delay in its work. Over the past few days, Chiranjeevi has been down with Chikungunya and has been reportedly advised to rest for a month. Thus, it will be difficult for the team to release the movie on time.

But, at the same time, there are also contradicting reports that reveal us that only three days of talkie and two songs are to be shot and the team has ample time to finish it. The makers are confident they can bring the film for a release during Sankranthi at any cost.

Meanwhile, we hear that Ram Charan’s Game Changer may take that slot. Game Changer is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20. However, it is heard that producer Dil Raju feels it is risky to release the film on this date due to competition from other films in domestic and international markets. Hence, he seems to feel that Sankranthi might be a good option for the release. However, there is no clarity on the same.

But Venkatesh-Anil Ravipudi’s movie is also being produced by Dil Raju. So, it has to be seen if he pushes that film’s release or shifts Game Changer to any other date.

