The Crazy Combination Is Happening!

Nani is the most dependable star at the moment and with his Saripodha Sanivaaram, the actor yet again proved the same. Nani’s next would be the HIT 3, an investigative action drama. But his movie after that caught the spotlight all of a sudden, thanks to Anirudh Ravidhander.

Anirudh Ravichander busted all the rumors and myths about his work and delays for Telugu films, with Devara. Needless to say, Anirudh elevated the action and mass elevations in Devara and saved the movie in many sequences.

It is already known that Nani joined hands with his Dasara director Srikanth Odela for another movie. According to the latest reports, Anirudh has been confirmed as the film’s music director. Anirudh earlier provided music for Nani’s Jersey and Gangleader but the drama genre could not get the best of Anirudh, the mass elevations like he raised the bar for Master, LEO, Vikram, and Jailer.

Now that Anirudh is aboard for Nani-Srikanth Odela’s second movie, it is expected to become a mass feast with Anirudh’s most awaited background score in Telugu. Well, this crazy combination is the most awaited.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯