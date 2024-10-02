KTR hits back at Surekha on Chay-Sam divorce allegations

The Telangana politics are revolving around the divorce of ex-couple hero Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. Congress minister Konda Surekha alleged that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao was responsible for Chay and Sam divorce and accused the BRS leader of tapping phones of heroines.

Reacting to these allegations, KTR denied wrongdoing. “Before making wild allegations against me, Congress leaders should remember that I do have a family and they would also get hurt with such serious accusations,” said KTR. He clarified that he had nothing to do with social media posts against Konda Surekha.

“Congress leaders are indulging in abusive language. Take the case of Revanth Reddy, in Chief Minister capacity, he uses filthy language against KCR. Where were they when KCR was targeted in foul language,” questioned KTR.

The Siricilla MLA suggested ministers Surekha and Seethakka to introspect the language being used by CM Revanth and later should think about the opposition leader’s criticism.

On the other hand, hero Nagarjuna too condemned the remarks of Surekha and urged politicians to refrain from making further comments on his son Naga Chaitanya and disturbing his personal space.

