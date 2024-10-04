Pic Talk: Disha’s Hotter Than Ever Calvin Look

Disha Patani is turning heads and setting hearts racing with her latest sizzling photoshoot in Calvin Klein lingerie, showcasing her stunning figure and undeniable charm.

The actress, known for her fitness and style, paired the sexy lingerie with trendy sneakers and stylish socks, creating a look that is both playful and alluring. With her hair cascading down in effortless waves and her toned body on full display, Disha proves once again why she is considered one of Bollywood’s hottest stars. This ensemble not only highlights her figure but also inspires fans to hit the gym and embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The photoshoot captures Disha in a variety of poses that accentuate her curves and confidence. Each shot radiates a sense of empowerment, encouraging women to embrace their bodies and feel beautiful in their skin. The combination of lingerie with casual footwear adds a unique twist to the traditional sexy look, making it relatable yet undeniably hot. Disha’s ability to blend elegance with a laid-back vibe makes this shoot a standout, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

As fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated film **Kanguva**, Disha continues to dominate social media with her captivating looks.

