Sonam Kapoor is redefining motherhood with her latest vacation photos, showcasing her stunning figure and style.

While holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Anand Ahuja and their adorable son, Sonam shared a series of breathtaking pictures that have left fans in awe. Dressed in a chic black bikini, she exudes confidence and beauty, proving that motherhood can be glamorous.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯