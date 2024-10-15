Mathu Vadhalara 2 – A Case Study

Spoilers ahead!

Mathu Vadhalara was a sensation back in 2019 and the recent Mathu Vadhalara 2 is not any less. Satya’s comedy can be called the major selling point of the movie. However, there are any hidden gems in the writing by the director Ritesh Rana, and they are slowing coming out after the OTT release. The social media could not stop admiring the witty details of Mathu Vadhalara 2.

Mathu Vadhalara 2 has been entertaining the audiences on OTT and the hidden trolls by the director on many recent movies are spotted by the movie’s fans. Some of them are leaving the people crazy.

Sunil is refered by ‘Michael Okkade’ by Satya every single time, but the director seems to be intending it as the cuss word ‘Makka*ode’. The references of ‘Lancham’ in a single scene could easily be related to director Shankar’s Indian 2 promotional speech.

#MathuVadalara2 the lvl of detailing is peak 🛐🔥🔥

Welcum😂, Johnny & Mia references , ANIMAL 💀, strictly no ******* written on wall

(2hr 19min)normal speed lo chudadam kanna frame by frame chudadam yekku entertaining ga untadi 😂 #Yesudas pic.twitter.com/ROxmmWGZsN — Sakario (@Sakario99) October 11, 2024

From Venkatesh’s DCP Ramachandra’s expression to Spam bank, Doordarshan’s nostalgic spinning music to Skanda’s ethical hacking, the tv brand logo to the reception sign, director Ritesh Rana’s sarcasm and wit could be spotted in a ton of scenes in Mathu Vadhalara 2.

The mem loving audience are wondering how many more details like these are hidden in Mathu Vadhalara 2. No wonder they are saying Mathu Vadhalara 2 should be a case study.

