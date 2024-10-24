Janhvi Kapoor’s Sequins Saree Steal the Show!

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made waves in Jr. NTR's "Devara," was a stunning sight at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a glittery sequin saree that combined shades of blue and pink. Janhvi paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized her look with a studded silver necklace and earrings. Her open hair, pink eyeliner, and pink lipstick completed the look, making her a head-turner. Next, Janhvi will be seen in Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. We can't wait to see her on the big screen again!