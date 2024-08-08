Unstoppable with NBK returns bigger than ever on aha

Get ready for a blockbuster season as aha OTT brings back the legendary talk show, Unstoppable with NBK. The iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to ignite screens once again, this time with an even more explosive lineup of guests.

Premiering in October 2024, coinciding with the grand Dasara festival, the show promises a dazzling array of stars from across India. Building on the phenomenal success of previous seasons, which saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, and Pawan Kalyan grace the hot seat, the upcoming season is poised to be the most anticipated yet.

aha OTT is overwhelmed with requests from pan-India celebrities eager to be on Unstoppable stage with the charismatic NBK . Stay tuned for mind-blowing revelations and unforgettable moments as Unstoppable

Tags Unstoppable With NBK

