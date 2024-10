Notable Movies & Web Series on OTT This Weekend

A total of Twelve notable movies & Three web series are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Mathu Vadalara 2 – Latest blockbuster Telugu film is available to stream now on Netflix.

2.⁠ ⁠Khel Khel Mein – Hindi to Telugu dub comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar is available to stream now on Netflix.

3.⁠ ⁠Stree 2 – Latest Sensational blockbuster Hindi film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠Utsavam – Family drama film, directed by Arjun Sai is available to stream now on Prime Video.

5.⁠ ⁠Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai – Tamil to Telugu dub film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

6.⁠ ⁠Citadel: Diana – Italian to Telugu dub Spy Action Thriller web series’ season one is available now to stream on Prime Video.

7.⁠ ⁠Gorre Puranam – Suhas’ satirical drama film is available to stream now on Aha Video.

8.⁠ ⁠Vaazhai – Mari Selvaraj’s latest successful Tamil film is available to stream in Telugu now on Disney+ Hotstar.

9.⁠ ⁠Sarfira – Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake film, starring Akshay Kumar is available now to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

10.⁠ ⁠Jai Mahendran – Season one of Malayalam to Telugu dubbed Satirical Drama web series is available to stream now on Sony Liv.

11.⁠ ⁠Raat Jawaan Hai – Season one of Hindu to Telugu dubbed Rom-Com web series is available to stream now on Sony Liv.

12.⁠ ⁠Tatva – Crime Thriller film, directed by Ruthvik Yelagari is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

13.⁠ ⁠Pailam Pilaga – Village Drama film, an ETV WIN original is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

14.⁠ ⁠Vedaa – Hindi to Telugu action drama film, starring John Abraham is available now to stream on ZEE5.

15.⁠ ⁠Sabari – Action Thriller film, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is available to stream now on Sun Next.

