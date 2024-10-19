What’s On OTT – Raid, Uruku Patela, Kali and more

A total of nine movies & one web series are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Uruku Patela – Romantic Thriller film, starring Tejus Kancherla is available to stream now on Prime Video.

2.⁠ ⁠Snakes & Ladders – Tamil to Telugu dub web series, starring Naveen Chandra is available to stream now on Prime Video.

3.⁠ ⁠Longlegs – English to Telugu dub Horror Crime film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠Miller’s Girl – English to Telugu dub comedy thriller film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

5.⁠ ⁠Kondal – Malayalam to Telugu dub Action Adventure film is available to stream now on Netflix.

6.⁠ ⁠1000 Babies – Malayalam to Telugu dub web series, starring Rahman & Neena Gupta is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.

7.⁠ ⁠Kali – Suspense thriller film, starring Prince Cecil is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

8.⁠ ⁠Yevam – Crime suspense thriller film, starring Chandini Chowdary is available to stream now on Sun Nxt.

9.⁠ ⁠Love Sitara – Hindi to Telugu dub film, starring Sobhita Dhulipala is available to stream now on ZEE5.

10.⁠ ⁠Raid – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Vikram Prabhu will be available to stream now on Aha Video.

