What’s On OTT – Raid, Uruku Patela, Kali and more

A total of nine movies & one web series are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates
1. Uruku Patela – Romantic Thriller film, starring Tejus Kancherla is available to stream now on Prime Video.
2. Snakes & Ladders – Tamil to Telugu dub web series, starring Naveen Chandra is available to stream now on Prime Video.
3. Longlegs – English to Telugu dub Horror Crime film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
4. Miller’s Girl – English to Telugu dub comedy thriller film is available to stream now on Prime Video.
5. Kondal – Malayalam to Telugu dub Action Adventure film is available to stream now on Netflix.
6. 1000 Babies – Malayalam to Telugu dub web series, starring Rahman & Neena Gupta is available to stream now on Disney+ Hotstar.
7. Kali – Suspense thriller film, starring Prince Cecil is available to stream now on ETV WIN.
8. Yevam – Crime suspense thriller film, starring Chandini Chowdary is available to stream now on Sun Nxt.
9. Love Sitara – Hindi to Telugu dub film, starring Sobhita Dhulipala is available to stream now on ZEE5.
10. Raid – Tamil to Telugu dub film, starring Vikram Prabhu will be available to stream now on Aha Video.