Tragedy: Telangana Youth Praneeth Dies In Canada

In a tragic incident in Canada, a Telugu youth from Hyderabad’s Mirpet area, named Praneeth, passed away. The incident sent shocking waves across the Telugu community.

Praneeth, who was originally from Meerpet, decided to go swimming with friends to celebrate his brother’s birthday. During the celebrations, he reportedly made a bet with them and decided to swim instead of using a boat.

Unfortunately, as he reached the middle of the pond, he drowned. Despite his friends’ desperate attempts to jump in and save him, their efforts were in vain.

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited.

