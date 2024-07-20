I treated her like a daughter, Vijay Sai Reddy

Vijayasai Reddy

While the sensational murder of YSRCP activist in Palnadu seemed to have diverted the attention of everyone in the state including the media from all other political activities, Rajyasabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy, who was embroiled in a strange controversy last week, appears keen on keeping his unsavoury issue in the limelight by repeatedly posting about it on his social media platform.

It is a known fact that the complaint involving the alleged extra-marital affair of Vijay Sai Reddy and assistant endowment commissioner Kalingiri Shanthi made by her husband Madan Mohan Manipati triggered a huge debate in the media last week. Had Vijay Sai Reddy remained silent, it would have been forgotten after a few days because there is no need for politicians to respond on every allegation made on them.

But, Vijay Sai Reddy over compensated and tried to threaten the media thinking that they would stop poking him in this matter. He addressed a press meet and warned of serious consequences on media channels. He categorically denied the contents in the complaint. Besides this, he has been regularly making unsubstantial allegations on X regarding his issue. His idea backfired as the alleged illicit affair became a huge talking point all over in no time.

While there have been demands from all quarters on Vijay Sai Reddy to undergo DNA test to prove his claims, the Palnadu murder turned out be the main issue in Andhra Pradesh politics from the past couple of days. So, Vijay Sai Reddy’s issue started to fizzle out.

Surprisingly, Sai Reddy once again brought the issue into the limelight with another post on X. Saying that there is no need to give any explanation to certain media channels carrying baseless stories, he said there was a need to give an explanation as he is a public representative.

Sai Reddy admitted that he met assistant endowment commissioner Shanthi first time in 2020 in Vishakapatnam and treated her like a daughter till now. He also agreed that he helped her only as a father and blessed her when she gave birth to a child. Sai Reddy asserted that he don’t have any illicit or illegal connections with any woman and also take oath in the presence of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Though he denied any relation with Shanthi, Sai Reddy didn’t open up about other allegations made by Madan Mohan in his press meet addressed on the day Vijay Sai Reddy interacted with the media.

