YS Avinash Responds On Murder, Gets Trolled

The entirety of Andhra Pradesh got shook up with the shocking murder of a man named Rashid who was brutally hacked to death on a busy road in Vinukonda, Palnadu. This incident invited so much political attention that YS Jagan himself met the family members of the bereaved.

Then, YS Avinash took the occasion to deliver a public speech on this murder and he is now facing trolls on social media for the same.

Reacting on the matter, Avinash said Rashid’s murder is a testimony of the tyrant rule that is being put forth by the TDP+ government in Andhra Pradesh. He suspected political foul play in the murder of Rashid who is claimed to be a YCP activist.

Immediately after the video of Avinash condemning the murder surfaced on social media, there was a series of trolls. Many Twitter users commented that it is ironic to see Avinash speak about the murder as he himself is accused of being involved with the murder of his own uncle Viveka.

Netizens are questioning Avinash’s audacity to come out and speak about a murder case while he himself has fingers pointed at him by the CBI in Viveka murder case.

Tags Avinash Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯