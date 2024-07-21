18 Black Cat Commandos for Pawan Kalyan?

Janasena chief and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, is reportedly facing an elevated security threat. According to media reports, the central intelligence agency has identified escalated threats against Pawan Kalyan due to his association with certain undesirable anti-social groups.

In response to this heightened threat, Pawan Kalyan is reportedly set to receive elite-grade security arrangements. Latest reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan will be provided with a contingent of 18 Black Cat Commandos (NSG cadre) considering the current security situation surrounding him.

The central agency is expected to issue relevant orders to the state security agency for implementing these enhanced security measures, which could take effect soon.

If approved by the central intelligence and home departments, Pawan Kalyan could be assigned 18 commandos, with additional security possibly extended to his family as well. If this materializes, Pawan Kalyan would become one of the most heavily protected Deputy CMs in India.

