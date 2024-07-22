Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Election

The current president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new nominee of the Democratic Party. The decision came after concerns about the health of Joe Biden.

Just a few weeks ago, his rival candidate, Donald Trump, alleged that Biden is not fit to run for president and to serve people. Even in the media, there were several speculations about his health condition. Though he didn’t reveal the reason behind stepping down from the race, Biden said that he decided in the best interest of his party and the country.

In his official statement, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

This is a huge political blow for the Democrats just four months before the elections. Kamala Harris is topping the race for the presidential ticket and will become the first black woman to get the presidential ticket if she gets it.

Anyway, with Biden stepping down, the election campaign has become intense between the Republicans and Democrats. Biden will continue to serve his presidential tenure till January 2025.

