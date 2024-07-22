Sharmila Brutally Trolls Jagan On ‘Sava Rajakeeyalu’

Andhra Pradesh Congress party president YS Sharmila once again took swipe at her brother and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to gain political mileage out of deaths caused due to personal rivalry.

Referring to the sensational Vinukonda murder which sparked a huge political turmoil in the state, Sharmila said the heinous act was purely a result of personal vendetta and asserted that there seems to be no political agenda behind it.

Sharmila said both the deceased and the accused in the Vinukonda incident belong to the YSR Congress party. She said that the Congress party made enquiries with the neutral media and came to the conclusion that the murder was committed due to personal rivalries.

Sharmila once lashed out at Jagan for not demanding justice in the case relating to the death of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy who was brutally murdered in 2019.

She questioned Jagan for not holding any protest in Delhi to solve the mystery behind this death. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is making politics out of Vinukonda murder only to be in the limelight after the humiliating defeat in the recent elections.

She also condemned Jagan’s absence from Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions. She said Jagan has betrayed his two sisters and provided shelter to those who were behind Vivekananda Reddy’s death.

