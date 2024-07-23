Smitha Sabharwal Debates On Disability Quota In UPSC

Amidst the row over IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s induction into the UPSC services, senior bureaucrat questioned the need for reservations for the specially-abled in the civil services, taking the heat of the discussion to the next level.

Senior IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal said that there was no need for reservations for people with disabilities in the USPC as the services demand extensive field work.

Her tweet on X triggered a debate on social media.

Sabharwal, Member-Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission, tweeted: “With all due respect the differently-abled, does an airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability?”

“The nature of the #AIS(IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place?” she asked.

Soon Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called out the bureaucrat for her “pathetic point of view”.

“This is such a pathetic and exclusionary view to have. Interesting to see how bureaucrats are showing their limited thoughts and their privilege too,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Sabharwal was quick and responded: “Madam, with due respect, if bureaucrats do not speak on pertinent issues of governance, then who will ? My thoughts and concern, stem from a career of 24 odd years… no limited experience.”

“Kindly read the view in entirety. I have stated that the AIS has different demands compared to other central services. The talented differently-abled can surely find great opportunities,” her tweet read.

To this, Chaturvedi said, “I haven’t seen bureaucrats criticising the misuse of the quota such as EWS/non-creamy layer or disabilities and getting into the system but rather about doing away with a reservation that promotes diversity and inclusion.”

“I don’t know how you telling about the number of years in service is relevant to your point. Thanks anyway,” Chaturvedi said.

Afterwards, in another tweet, the IAS officer corroborated with her previous statement and asked, “why such quota had still not been implemented in the IPS/IFoS and certain sectors like defence.”

“See a lot of outrage on my timeline. I suppose addressing the elephant in the room gets you that reaction,” Sabharwal said.

“Would request the rights activists to also examine why this quota has still not been implemented in the IPS/ IFoS and certain sectors like defence. My limited point is that the IAS is no different. To live in an inclusive society is a dream that we all subscribe to. Insensitivity has no place in my mind,” she added.

Disability quota in the civil services came into discussion after controversy involving Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer, allegedly submitted forged documents to claim she was visually impaired.

