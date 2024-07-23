Chandrababu’s Satire on Costly Rushikonda Toilet

In the backdrop of the legislative session in AP, an intriguing conversation unfolded between CM Chandrababu Naidu and BJP MLA Vishnukumar Raju regarding the Rushikonda Palace.

Vishnukumar Raju proposed allowing public access to the Rushikonda palace where public can see the purportedly expensive Rs.25 lakh toilet, suggesting a modest entry fee of Rs.30 or Rs.50. In response, Chandrababu wryly remarked, “I have never seen such an expensive toilet!”

This exchange highlights the ongoing controversy surrounding the Rushikonda Palace, where allegations swirl regarding its construction costs and intended purpose by the previous Jagan government.

