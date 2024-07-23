Revanth Reddy Slows Down Operation Akarsh

After CM Revanth’s successful attempt to lure 10 MLAs from the BRS party in Telangana, the Congress faced challenges in furthering its Operation Akarsh.

The plan aimed to bring a total of 26 MLAs into the Congress fold, enough to merge the BRS legislative wing. However, the process hit roadblocks as BRS contested the defections, leading to legal battles and delays.

Despite applying various strategies, Congress has seen limited success in persuading additional BRS MLAs to join.

Reports suggest that fears of legal repercussions and financial pressures deterred potential defectors. Consequently, the merger envisioned before the upcoming budget sessions seems unlikely.

Sources within Congress acknowledge the challenges, conceding that despite their efforts and strategies, Operation Akarsh has stalled, with no clear path forward at present.

Tags Congress

