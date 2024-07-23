Union Budget: Telangana Gets Big Zero

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman presented the central budget today and Andhra Pradesh is fairly benefited from the same. Rs 15,000 crore financial allocation through multiple agencies is accorded to AP, along with other central government perks.

However, the other Telugu state of Telangana drew a big blank in the new union budget as the state saw virtually zero grants and allocations.

In fact, there was not even a trace of the word Telangana in the budget session today which is not sitting well with the population here.

Telangana gave 8 MP seats to BJP in the recent parliamentary elections which is the highest seats secured by the party in the state thus far. However, the adoration of the Telangana public didn’t necessarily transcend into fiscal gains for the state in the budget allocations.

In the 62-page budget presentation, there is not even a trace of the word “Telangana” and this speaks for itself. It has to be seen how Congress and BRS will take the BJP to the cleaners using this “Zero” mention in today’s budget.

