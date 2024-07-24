From ‘Why Not 175’ to ‘Why Not Opposition’

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress party went to the 2024 elections with the ambitious slogan ‘Why Not 175’ – aiming to clean sweep all the 175 segments in the state and thereby make sure that there is no opposition in the state.

But, destiny seem to have got the exact opposite plans for Jagan. Besides facing the wrath of the people of state in the form of humiliating defeat, the YSR Congress party lost even the Opposition status as it failed to win even 10% of seats in the elections.

Despite the ignominious defeat and losing the status of Opposition leader, Jagan seems to be hell-bent to get some respect in the assembly. After his attempts to get Opposition status by writing to the speaker drew a blank as the ruling government felt not to entertain his request , Jagan now approached the High Court for intervention.

He filed a writ petition in the High Court praying for a direction to the A.P. government to designate him as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly, in accordance with Section 12-B of the A.P. Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal Of Disqualifications Act, 1953. He sought that a direction in this regard be issued to the Legislative Assembly Secretary, Government Principal Secretary (Law & Legislative Affairs), Assembly Speaker, and Minister for Legislative Affairs.

Jagan further contended that the ruling government and the speaker are biased and displaying enmity towards him. They are trying to muzzle my voice by denying the LoP status to me, appealed Jagan in the petition.

While Jagan is putting in all possible efforts to secure the Opposition status, his opponents started criticising that he has seen the biggest low in his political career from claiming ‘Why Not 175’ two months ago to begging ‘ Why Not Opposition’.

