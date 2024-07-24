CB-CID Investigation On Jagan’s Liquor Scam

The highly controversial and debated liquor policy enforced by the previous Jagan government has come back to haunt the YCP now. In breaking news, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, has announced a probe into the AP liquor scam through CB-CID.

Naidu confirmed in the assembly today that the CID will investigate the transactional records regarding the liquor scam that was in effect during the YCP’s tenure.

Not stopping there, Chandrababu Naidu went on to reveal that even the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might be called into action, considering the enormous amounts of money involved in the scam.

Naidu stated that the much-debated cash-only policy at the liquor outlets, as opposed to conventional digital payments, is the root cause of this extreme financial irregularity. He suspected that thousands of crores in cash changed hands through this liquor policy imposed by the YCP.

According to a conservative estimate, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan pointed out that at least Rs 18,000 crores were scammed through the liquor policy.

It was noted that over Rs 5 lakh crore in liquor sales were conducted in AP in the last five years, out of which only Rs 615 crore were transacted digitally. The rest of the amount was transferred through cash payments, benefiting several YCP leaders, as reported.

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯