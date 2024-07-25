Frustrated Jagan Blames Rahul Gandhi

YSR Congress president and Pulivendula MLA Jagan Mohan Reddy quickly wrapped up his trip to the nation’s capital of Delhi. With no promising updates from the offices of Modi and Amit Shah, he didn’t stick around to get their appointments and instead returned to Andhra Pradesh.

As it appeared from Jagan’s interaction with a leading national media tabloid last evening, it could be understood that he is scarred by Rahul Gandhi. This became evident when Jagan was asked whether he invited Rahul Gandhi to his protest that happened in Delhi.

“We did indeed invite this Rahul Gandhi to the protest. He had all the time and resources to attend the protest but he simply didn’t. He could have come and partaken in the protest against TDP in AP. But sadly, Rahul Gandhi is in good tie up with Chandrababu so he doesn’t care about the hate crimes happening in this tenure. Though Chandrababu is in NDA, he is in good touch with Rahul Gandhi as well. He is playing both sides” Jagan said.

More than Jagan’s direct comments, he looked more frustrated and agitated immediately after Rahul Gandhi’s name came up in the conversation. He looked displeased about the reference to Rahul and in turn presented his narrative that Naidu is playing both sides. It looked like he is deeply scarred by Rahul Gandhi.

While Chandrababu is a key player in the NDA with multiple portfolio allocations for TDP in the cabinet and sizeable grants to AP in the union budget, Jagan’s allegation that the TDP boss is in touch with Rahul Gandhi has little to no credence.

