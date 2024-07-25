Rave Party Busted In Madhapur, 20 Arrested

The police have recently busted two big rave parties – one in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru. These parties were organized by wealthy people and attended by celebrities like models and actors. Bengaluru Party saw actress Hema arrested, while the Hyderabad drug-seize incident got heroine Rakul Preeth Singh’s brother taken into custody. And here comes the next.

Other day police raided a rave party in Madhapur and arrested 20 people as per the reports. They seized drugs worth ₹1.25 lakhs, including cocaine and MDMA. The party was held to celebrate a friend’s birthday. The police registered a case against 5 people and counseled the others before letting them go. They also arrested an event organizer named Kishore and are said to be extracting more details from him.

In the last three months, various raids are going on and many young people are caught either consuming drugs or selling them. Back then, Tollywood used to be in full focus whenever a drug-raid occurred, but now, many common folk are getting caught. Surely the increased drug culture is something to worry about.

Tags Madhapur Rave Party

