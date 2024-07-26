Vijayasai Reddy Accuses Babu In Parliament, Is Warned

NEW DELHI, JUL 25 (UNI):- YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session-2024-25. at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday. UNI PHOTO-108U

The YSR Congress outfit is in overdrive mode after having lost power in Andhra Pradesh. This was evident when Jagan hurriedly held a protest in Delhi over the Vinukonda murder while the facts of the case hadn’t even been established yet. There was a premature attempt to paint this as a political murder by TDP.

This time, it is Vijayasai Reddy’s turn to spit venom on Chandrababu in the parliament and sadly for him, he got schooled rather quickly by the deputy chairman.

Addressing the parliament today, Vijayasai Reddy said Chandrababu used the Polavaram project like an ATM. “The then CM(Chandrababu) wanted to make some money out of the project,” Vijaysai said before he was interrupted in the house.

This desperate attempt was quickly denounced by the deputy chairman, Harivansh who intervened and said “You must authenticate these claims by evening. Being a senior member, you can’t make false claims like these without proof. Bring the relevant data by evening to back up your allegations, be clear on it.”

Vijaysai looked astounded by the needful retort from the deputy chairman while he was making baseless allegations about the TDP boss. Instead of explaining the hard facts of the case to solidify his allegation, Vijaysai continued to speak another topic as a diversion tactic.

