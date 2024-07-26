‘No Assembly, No MLA Salary For KCR’

The opposition leader of Telangana, KCR finally set foot in the assembly yesterday. This was the first time he entered the assembly hall after losing power in the 2023 assembly elections. On one side, CM Revanth Reddy is fuming at KCR for neglecting the assembly, and in response, the likes of KTR are saying there is no need for KCR in the assembly as other BRS MLAs are enough to tackle Congress.

This time, it is Kamareddy MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy to fume at KCR and he raised a strong point against the BRS boss.

“KCR is forgetting that the MLA post is not a decorative luxury perk. It is a social responsibility given to him by the public. He can’t miss assembly sessions and sit in his house while taking a monthly salary of Rs 2.75 lakh as an MLA. If he doesn’t want to come to the assembly and fight for his constituency people, then he must forgo his MLA salary.” The BJP MLA pointed out.

The firebrand BJP leader added that KCR is enjoying perks like dedicated security protocol, and allowances because his constituency voted for him. He can’t be forgoing his vows as an MLA and skipping assembly while enjoying all other financial and protocol perks that come with the MLA post.

Notably, Reddy earlier defeated both Revanth Reddy and KCR in Kamareddy so his voice packs some credence. His demand to KCR to stop taking MLA salary if he doesn’t attend assembly might gain weight sooner than later.

