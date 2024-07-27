Jagan Wants Help, Sharmila Fires

After a = Dharna in Delhi, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has now started to face repercussions for the same. In fact, Jagan’s own sister Sharmila has taken him to the cleaners after he claimed that Rahul Gandhi is in truce with Chandrababu and that is why Congress didn’t support his Dharna in Delhi.

Sharmila reacted fiercely to Jagan’s claim on why Congress didn’s support his Delhi protest and she raised a few valid points.

“Why must Congress strengthen your fight in Delhi? Because you made a personal murder look like a political stint? You were in truce with BJP for 5 years and destroyed AP’s prospects. Now that you lost power, you need Congress’s help. You joined hands with BJP which is firmly against YSR’s belief system, and now all of a sudden you need Congress’s shelter again?”

Sharmila questioned Jagan’s integrity by saying he cared about none when he was the CM and now that he is confined to 11 seats he needs all the support in the world.

Over the last couple of days, there has been a ground-level talk that Jagan is looking for NDIA alliance shelter and that’s why he invited Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena to his Delhi Dharna. Grasping Jagan’s intention and weak moment, Sharmila pounced on him and ridiculed his political intentions.

