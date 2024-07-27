Jagan struggled to pronounce Pablo Escobar

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to Chandrababu Naidu’s comparison of him to Pablo Escobar by mockingly asking if Chandra Babu Naidu had been friends with the late Colombian drug lord.

Presenting a white paper on Thursday about the law-and-order situation and the alleged drug issues in the state under YSRCP’s rule from 2019 to 2024, Chandrababu claimed that Mr. Reddy aspired to emulate Escobar.

During a press conference on Friday, the media reminded Jagan of CBN’s comments and asked for his response. However, Jagan seems to have not heard the name of Pablo Escobar so far, and since he had come across the name for the first time, he was initially confused. He struggled for a bit to pronounce the name and could not grasp the pronunciation while others tried to prompt the same.

Later, Jagan questioned Chandrababu’s familiarity with Escobar, saying, “Is he Chandrababu’s friend that he knows his name so well? He must be. Otherwise, I don’t know his name itself. On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu is repeatedly speaking about him. So, they must be friends.”

Jagan also spoke about the alleged atrocities committed against his party members since the TDP-led NDA took power, noting the Congress party’s absence from YSRCP’s recent protest in New Delhi over these issues.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯