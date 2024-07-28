‘Jagananna’ Renamed – Here Are The New Names

At the start of his tenure in 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wasn’t as fascinated about naming the government schemes after his father YSR, and his own name. But as days passed by, Jagan grew increasingly inclined about naming every other government scheme after himself.

Now, with the onset of the TDP+ government in Andhra Pradesh, the trend has started to change. The government is renaming the schemes with Jagan’s name and giving them more generic appeal.

Nara Lokesh took to social media to confirm the change of names and here’s a look into the same.

Jagananna Amma vodi – Ammaki Vandanam

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka-Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra

Jagananna Gorumudda-Dokka Seethamma madhyanna badi bhojanam

Mana Badi Nadu, Nedu-Mana Badi, Mana Bhavishyatthu

Jagananna Animutyalu-Abdul Kalam Pratibha puraskaram.

The new government is slowly but surely erasing Jagan’s fascination to name every government scheme and program after himself. The good thing is that the new government is not renaming them with their own names but using generic names, so better sense is prevailing here.

Tags YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯