Siggu Siggu, Please Resign Jagan, Sharmila Asks

Andhra Pradesh Congress wing president YS Sharmila is firing with all cylinders against Jagan Mohan Reddy. This time, she has pointed out Jagan’s reluctance to come to the assembly and pushed the narrative that the YCP boss must resign his MLA post immediately.

“Siggu Siggu Jagan Mohan Reddy garu” Sharmila tweeted in Telugu as she added “Jagan demanding opposition leader status to enter the assembly is a shameful act. How can he be so childish with his demand? Again, cheating and betraying is not new to Jagan Mohan Reddy as he did the same over the last five years.”

Sharmila tried to breathe some sense into the YCP camp which has been skipping the assembly. She quoted that MLA is a Member of Legislative Assembly and not Member of Media Assembly. This is a retort to Jagan’s recent pro-media approach where he is skipping assembly sessions and sitting for media meets.

The AP Congress president demanded Jagan to resign his MLA post if he doesn’t intend to come to the assembly.

While CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are not bothered about criticizing Jagan as they are busy with administrative duties, Sharmila has slotted in. Not many would have expected even a couple of years ago that Sharmila will become as big of a menace as Babu and Pawan for Jagan, but that is the reality now.

