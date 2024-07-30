You Touched NTR, So They Destroyed YSR: Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila is leaving YSR Congress virtually restless with her relentless bombarding. She has been questioning Jagan over his intentions as he never protested in Delhi for special category status while he readily sat down on protest to politicize an unrelated murder in Vinukonda.

This time, Sharmila has put another foot forward as she gave a new abbreviation to YSR Congress.

Sharmila pointed out that YS Rajasekhar Reddy is in no way related to YSR Congress and the new full form of the party is Y – YV Subba Reddy, S- Sai Reddy(Vijayasai Reddy) and R – Ramakrishna Reddy(Sajjala).

Sharmila added that several of the currently active leaders in the YSR Congress had belittled YSR and Vijayamma in the past.

“If you hadn’t destroyed NTR statues after coming to power in 2019, there wouldn’t have been the destruction of YSR statues like what is happening now. If you hadn’t changed NTR University’s name, there would have been no need to remove YSR’s name today. You are actively responsible for destroying YSR’s name”.

Sharmila’s funny new abbreviation of YSR Congress and her factual backing of the same is irking the YCP camp in more ways than one. She stressed on the point that Jagan not going to the assembly is a heinous act and vowed to fight against this till the end.

Tags Sharmila

