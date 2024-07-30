What a U-turn Sir Ji!

After the recent parliamentary elections and BRS’s horrifying performance in the same, the party started to lose its MLAs to Congress. Over 10 MLAs quit BRS and joined the Congress under the presence of CM Revanth Reddy.

But in a very interesting turn of events, a BRS MLA who switched his loyalties towards the Congress party has now returned to the BRS camp.

The MLA in question is Krishna Mohan Reddy who won Gadwal in the recent election. He left BRS and joined the Congress party in Revanth Reddy’s presence just a month back. He was formally welcomed into Congress then.

But for god knows what reason, the Gadwal MLA has taken a steep u-turn as he returned to BRS today. He rejoined BRS in the presence of KTR and other BRS veterans. It appeared that KTR who orchestrated the comeback looked very pleased with this u-turn.

Though this might not seem too significant in the larger scheme of things considering the Congress is comfortably ahead of BRS, this even of brining back a lost MLA might rejuvenate the BRS cadre to an extent. Needless to say, not often do we see an opposition MLA join the ruling party and then return to the opposition again, all in a span of a month.

