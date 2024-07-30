Hyd Techie Gang-Raped by Friends at Hotel Party

In a shocking incident, a software engineer in Hyderabad was allegedly gang-raped by two men she knew at a hotel party in Vanasthalipuram.

The victim, a resident of Hyderabad, visited a prominent hotel with her friends where the group was partying. The victim’s friends were drinking alcohol during the party. Later, two accused men, who were known to the victim since their 2nd class days, allegedly raped her in the hotel room despite her protests.

The victim filed a police complaint accusing the two men of gang rape. She named a friend and another acquaintance as the perpetrators. The Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and are currently searching for the two accused, who are absconding.

The police have visited the hotel and are gathering evidence to aid the investigation. This incident has once again highlighted the issue of sexual violence and the need for greater safety measures for women, even in social settings with known acquaintances.

Authorities must ensure a thorough investigation and provide justice for the victim while also taking steps to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.

