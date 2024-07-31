Finally, Babu Delivers Justice To JC Family!

One of the many political families that underwent severe oppression under the YCP tenure is the JC family. The impact on the JC family in Tadipatri was such that Diwakar Reddy went completely underground while Prabhakar Reddy was arrested a shocking 46 times.

Incidentally, the main detractor of the JC family over the last five years is said to be the local DSP, Chaitanya who allegedly put the TDP-affiliated family through hell.

According to media reports, DSP Chaitanya extensively targeted the JC family, mainly Prabhakar Reddy in his tenure. Even after getting deputed as Rajampeta DSP, he allegedly showed his might in Tadipatri by coming to this constituency often,

Even in the post-poll violence case, the DSP allegedly showed all his might on the JC family and the TDP leaders locally. He allegedly went to JC’s house on May 14 and manhandled the computer operator and other TDP leaders who were there at the house.

The JC family filed 23 private cases against DSP Chaitanya then and openly alleged that he is working under YCP’s wing.

Finally, after Chandrababu became the CM, DSP Chaitanya has been transferred out of Tadipatri. He was reportedly ordered to report to the DGP’s office at the earliest. At last, the JC family can breathe in solace as this fiery cop got transferred out of Tadipatri.

Tags Babu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯