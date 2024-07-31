Listen Jagan, Kethireddy Shows Soft Corner On TDP Govt

While YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and many of his supporters started a negative campaign against CM Chandrababu Naidu for not implementing the poll promises even before the new government has fully settled in Andhra Pradesh, former Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy came up with a sensible suggestion to his party followers to wait for at least six months to criticize the current regime.

Known for his active social media presence, Kethireddy posted a video in Facebook through which he expressed his views on the reasons behind YSRCP’s massive defeat in the recent assembly elections and also opined that miracles won’t happen in just a few days after the new government assumed charge of the state. He stated that only after the completion of one financial year can it be assessed how well Naidu’s government created wealth and disbursed the cash transfer schemes and other promises in the manifesto.

Kethireddy openly stated that the YSRCP government did business through sand mining and sale of liquor in the last five years and ultimately paid the price. He asserted that no government should be involved in doing any business and stick only to administration of the state. He alleged that even the current dispensation is also doing the same thing in these two crucial issues.

Besides being critical of Jagan’s rule by opposing him directly in some aspects, Kethireddy backed his leader by saying that all the doles offered during the last five years are not freebies but aimed at upliftment of the weaker sections. He also defended that there is no wrong in the controversial Land Titling Act because a resurvey of lands after more than 100 years is very essential and admitted that Jagan failed to counter the propaganda before the damage was done.

Reacting on YSRCP’s claims about political vendetta, Kethireddy took an indirect dig at the cadre by saying that violence of any form shouldn’t be encouraged as it will bounce back in the same manner to those who did it in the past. He hailed Jagan’s volunteer system and sachivalayam jobs as a revolution in the entire country.

