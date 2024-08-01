AP People Paid For IAS Srilakshmi’s Father’s Park!

After a shocking arrest in the Obulapuram mines case, and a subsequent release, IAS officer Srilakshmi was reinstated by ex-CM Jagan against all odds. While many thought her bureaucracy stint in Andhra Pradesh is done and dusted, Jagan thought otherwise and brought her back as the Special Chief Secretary of the state.

Now, a shocking incident related to Srilakshmi has come to light and it has a lot to do with the state exchequer.

It is unearthed that Srilakshmi opened up a park in the name of her father Yerra Nageswara Rao in Machilipatnam. This park was opened on the 24th of January this year.

For those wondering what’s strange about this story, this park wasn’t funded by Srilakshmi but instead by the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is reported that the AP Greenery and Beautification department shelled out Rs 2 crore while Machilipatnam municipality spent Rs 18 lakh on this park.

A whopping Rs 2.18 crore money belonging to the AP public was spent on this park that commemorates Srilakshmi’s father.

Usually, parks are built and named after revolutionary leaders, freedom fighters, or even the likes of NTR and YSR who did so much for the public. But in the case of this Y Nageswara Rao park in Machilipatnam, he was an ordinary railway employee who happened to be Srilakshmi’s father.

The desire of the senior IAS officer to have a park on her father’s name in the hometown of Machilipatnam cost AP people Rs 2.18 crore. Last but not least, the statue of Srilakshmi’s father Rao placed in the park.

