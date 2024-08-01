How RRR’s ‘Rachabanda’ Is Emotionally Close to Public

Undi MLA Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was moved by the gesture of his ardent follower’s son.

High Court Advocate Gopikrishna is RRR’s sympathiser and he follows his Rachabanda programme telecast on TV news channel daily. Gopikrishna wanted to meet RRR in person and he asked his son to take him to the MLA.

Suddenly, he suffered a massive heart attack and passed away three days ago.

Gopikrishna’s son took his father’s ashes to RRR before immersing them in River Godavari, as per his father’s desire and this act invoked a sense of honour towards the departed soul in the MLA.

“I was moved knowing that there is humaneness and affection alive in a few people. I felt there would be no other happiness than people’s recognition and respect to any political leader,” RRR said.

By the way, Gopikrishna was a native of Kodad in neighbouring Telangana, RRR added.

Many common public across telugu states are not much aware of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, until he being this war on the then ruling Jagan’s government. Day to day Rachabanda programme brings him much closer to common people.

