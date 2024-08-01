Lokesh’s Apology Sets A New Tradition In Politics

Nara Lokesh has been emerging as a dynamic leader and a sensible politician. In what we can call a new tradition set by Nara Lokesh, the TDP minister apologized publicly for the recent arrests of CPI(M) leaders during the CM’s visit to the Madakasira constituency.

CPI (M) earlier released a press note condemning the arrests of their leaders early in the morning while the latter were in their sleep. The CPI (M) leaders Peddanna, Ramesh, Gangadhar, and Venkatramudu were arrested and sent to Panukonda police station. Madakasira Anganwadi union district convenor Sridevi, District SFI head Veeresh were house arrested.

CPI (M) also mentioned the dictating rule of YSRCP and the arrests they made against the protests during the then-CM’s visit. CPI (M) demanded the TDP government to shed this culture of arrests ahead of CM’s visits.

Responding to the same, Nara Lokesh apologized for the upfront arrests of CPM leaders and emphasized their stand against these arrests. He further promised these undemocratic acts of police won’t repeat. He started the note with, ‘Mammali Mannichandi Comrade’.

Nara Lokesh’s unconventional and frank response to CPI (M)’s anguish is being appreciated by many.

