10 Lakh Rupees For Rahul Gandhi Shoes

The leader of opposition against the NDA outfit, Rahul Gandhi is ever so proactive in the parliament these days. The discussion now is about a pair of shoes that Rahul Gandhi stitched. Wonder what’s the story? Here’s a look at it.

Rahul recently attended a court hearing in Uttar Pradesh and while on his way back, he stopped at a roadside slipper shop in Sultanpur. Rahul happened to stop by at a shop that belongs to Ram Chet, a name that not many knew about prior to the incident.

Rahul had a casual interaction with Ram while sitting at his slippers shop and in the meantime, even learnt to stick a pair of shoes here. He casually stitched a shoe while chitchatting with Ram Chet who was guiding him.

Incidentally, the shoes stitched up by Rahul Gandhi have gained humongous demand now, it seems. Apparently, certain people are offering Ram Chet Rs 10 lakh for the shoes stitched by Rahul Gandhi.

These big money offers are presumably from hardcore Congress supporters who want to get their hands on the show stitched by Rahul.

Ram Chet, who went from being another roadside slipper shop vendor to a locally popular face after the Rahul Gandhi incident hasn’t yet sold the shoe despite getting Rs 10 lakh offer. It appears to be that he is expecting an even bigger offer.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯