Is This A ‘damage control’ Step By Jagan?

Enlightenment seems to have dawned on YCP president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, but rather late.

The electorate in Andhra Pradesh confined the YCP’s strength to a meagre 11 MLAs in the recently-held elections. Currently, he is struggling to get the recognition as Opposition party to his party and the result about this will be known only at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Jagan reportedly began making all arrangements at his Tadepalli Palace to allow entry of party functionaries and even the general public. There is information that Jagan is trying to launch ‘Mee Jagan’ or “Janam Kosam Jagan’ to mingle with the people once again. It is learnt that Jagan will be available for the public at his Tadepalli Palace all through the week, except Sundays.

All arrangements are being made to accommodate over 100 people at a time in a single hall. Those approaching him for redressal of grievances will also be provided with breakfast, coffee and lunch too.

During the last elections, the huge mandate gained by the YCP triggered dictatorship attitude and anarchy in him. He never cared to heed to either the numerous government advisors appointed by him nor to the public grievances or his party men.

After assuming power, he conducted Praja Darbar for sometime in 2019 but later ignored it saying that his government was showering people with numerous sops and aids, so much so that they would need nothing else. Even the party cadre was unhappy with Jagan’s arrogant attitude.

He tried to increase the bonding between the people and volunteers, which boomeranged and the public got disconnected with him.

