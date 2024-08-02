What A Twist: BRS To Congress To BRS To Congress

Political defections are a part and parcel of the Telugu states politics. But there is this one case of an MLA in Telangana which would put even political thrillers to shame as he has been showing so many twists and turns.

The said MLA is Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy who is doing political somersaults at the rate of knots.

Krishna Mohan first won on BRS ticket and stayed put for six months. Then, after the MP elections, he moved to Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy and stayed there for a month.

Shockingly, the Gadwal MLA then left Congress camp to go back to BRS as he met KTR only 3-4 days back. It was understood that he had returned to BRS after a failed stint in Congress.

And in a pinnacle point of all twists, he got back to Congress today as he met Revanth Reddy again. This happened after Congress’s Jupalli Krishna Rao met him yesterday and persuaded him to comeback to Congress.

In a span of a month or so, Krishna Mohan Reddy went from BRS to Congress to back to BRS and again back to Congress.

Tags BRS

